N.A. Chairman works with leaders of Ninh Thuan province

Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Tran Quoc Nam reported at that Ninh Thuan posted a gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth rate of 9.45 percent in the first three quarters of 2021, ranking among provinces and cities with the highest growth. The province's agricultural production witnessed 7.61 percent growth while its state budget revenue reached 85.1 percent of the yearly plan. Hue said Ninh Thuan's economic growth has ranked among the country's highest group over the past three years while its poverty rate has dropped to over 4 percent and the spiritual and material lives of local people have been improved. The province has reaped positive results in COVID-19 prevention and control, with more than 90 percent of its adult population being vaccinated and the pandemic has been basically controlled, creating favorable conditions for socio-economic development. However, the province's economy remains small and the development gap among regions is still large, while local businesses have faced a range of difficulties, he said. The top legislator urged Ninh Thuan to restructure its agriculture sector in combination with climate change adaptation and application of high technology; make the most of irrigation works, step up farm produce processing and preservation, and provide

