More than 28 percent of university lecturers have doctorates

Thirteen years after establishing a network of universities and junior colleges in the 2006-2020 period, the number of university lecturers with doctorate and master's degrees has increased by twofold. In 2019, Vietnam had 73,312 university lecturers working at 237 universities and academies, 37 research institutes, 33 pedagogical junior colleges and 2 intermediate vocational schools (2-year training). Of these, nearly 21,000 lecturers had a doctorate (over 28 percent), and more than 44,700 had a master's degree (60.9 percent). The figures were double that of 2005, when only 12 percent of lecturers had a doctorate and 32 percent a master's degree. The current ratio of students to lecturers is 27. According to UIS, the ratio of students to lecturers in 2018 was 22 in Indonesia, 16 in Malaysia and 14 in South Korea. The number of lecturers teaching at international programs has increased. Twenty higher education establishments are carrying out advanced training programs, mostly STEM and business, by using curricula in English from the world's leading universities. There are also about 350 training programs in international cooperation co-developed by 85 Vietnam universities and 258 universities from 33 countries. These include 86 French programs, 85 British, 84 American, 49 Australian, and 34 Chinese…

