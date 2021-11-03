More efforts made to combat COVID-19 pandemic

On November 2, the authorities of Binh Tan district (Ho Chi Minh City) held a ceremony to see off 28 medical personnel of the Military Medical University (MMU) who have just completed their tasks in supporting the locality to fight the pandemic. Over the past time, the MMU's doctors and cadets have overcome difficulties in assisting the pandemic-hit people in the areas, leaving a good impression on the locals. * On the same day, the Binh Thuan provincial People's Committee prepared facilities for COVID-19 treatment amid the complicated developments of the pandemic. The move was to minimize the mortality rate, ensure social order and security as well as reduce the pandemic's impact on the local socio-economic development. * The chapter of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Duc Linh district (Binh Thuan province) received ten boxes of medical masks, 300 liters of antiseptic alcohol, 100 sets of medical protective clothing, and two boxes of gloves, totaling VND 45 million, from sponsors. Earlier, the district also received VND 11 million, 20 boxes of fresh water, two boxes of medical masks from sponsors and businesses to fight the disease. * The Binh Phuoc provincial Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control organized… Read full this story

