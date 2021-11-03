MND inspects dissemination of Vietnam Coast Guard Law

On inspecting Nai Hien Dong ward and Son Tra district, the delegation concluded that the project has been implemented comprehensively in all units and localities with various contents and forms. The city's authorities and sectors have collaborated with the central and local press agencies to build concrete dissemination programs through feature stories, articles, documentaries on radio and television. There have been 570 feature stories, articles and photos on central and local press publications as well as localities' portals. Through the project, the local armed forces and people understand the Party's guidelines and the State's policies on managing and protecting the national sovereignty over seas and islands, thus observing law in general and the Law on the Vietnam Coast Guard in particular. On the occasion, the delegation presented 20 gifts to needy fishermen in Son Tra district. Translated by Trung Thanh

