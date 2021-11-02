Minister of Public Security meets U.K. Home Secretary

At the meeting, Patel said Lam's visit to the U.K. is of significance as it contributes to further enhancing the bilateral ties to deal with non-traditional issues, especially cross-border organised crime like economic crime, illegal migration, human trafficking, money laundering and high-tech crime. The U.K. will step up cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) across spheres, and supports the grouping's centrality in maintaining the regional architecture, she pledged. The U.K. will also make more contributions to maintaining peace, stability, security and safety of aviation and navigation in the East Sea in line with international law, especially the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982 (UNCLOS 1982). Minister Lam congratulated the U.K. on becoming ASEAN's 11th dialogue partner, saying Vietnam stands ready to work as a bridge promoting cooperation between the U.K. and the bloc, and back the U.K. to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific (CPTPP). Vietnam always regards the U.K. as a leading priority in its foreign policy, for peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world, the minister stressed. According to Lam, Vietnam highly values the U.K.'s agreements with the E.U. after Brexit in different fields, the country's… Read full this story
- Public Security Minister in UK visit
- Hotel quarantine: Ministers have yet to sign a single contract for use of rooms with just ONE WEEK to go until mandatory isolation comes into force - as scientists push phone-tracking of arrivals amid rising fears over South African and Brazil variants
- Hancock tries to get his boss off the hook after Boris Johnson is spotted on SEVEN MILE bike ride as public are told no stopping for a chat - as PM claims vaccine rollout has made us 'complacent' and deaths rise 30% in a week
- Why can't England have clearer rules on exercise? Ministers come under mounting pressure to clarify 'woolly' lockdown restrictions and set firm distances like counterparts in Scotland and Northern Ireland
- Prime Minister releases from the post
- Damning report says care homes were left without PPE as failures cost many lives
- Vietnam gives priority to bolstering neighboring friendship with China: State President
- Security impacts of climate change highlighted by British PM Johnson, David Attenborough
- British PM May sacks defence minister Williamson over Huawei leak
- Boris Johnson breaks silence on Sarah Everard's vigil clashes and will meet senior cops
Minister of Public Security meets U.K. Home Secretary have 400 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at November 3, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.