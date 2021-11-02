Minister of Public Security meets U.K. Home Secretary

At the meeting, Patel said Lam's visit to the U.K. is of significance as it contributes to further enhancing the bilateral ties to deal with non-traditional issues, especially cross-border organised crime like economic crime, illegal migration, human trafficking, money laundering and high-tech crime. The U.K. will step up cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) across spheres, and supports the grouping's centrality in maintaining the regional architecture, she pledged. The U.K. will also make more contributions to maintaining peace, stability, security and safety of aviation and navigation in the East Sea in line with international law, especially the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982 (UNCLOS 1982). Minister Lam congratulated the U.K. on becoming ASEAN's 11th dialogue partner, saying Vietnam stands ready to work as a bridge promoting cooperation between the U.K. and the bloc, and back the U.K. to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific (CPTPP). Vietnam always regards the U.K. as a leading priority in its foreign policy, for peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world, the minister stressed. According to Lam, Vietnam highly values the U.K.'s agreements with the E.U. after Brexit in different fields, the country's… Read full this story

