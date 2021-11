Minister calls on OVs to contribute more to homeland’s development

He made the statement at the "One Global Vietnam: Connect2Future" forum which was organized by the Association of Vietnamese Scientists and Experts (AVSE Global) on November 4-5 in Paris. It aimed to connect experts, intellectuals, business people, and policymakers to exchange and subsequently recommend action plans to contribute to Vietnam’s development vision until 2045. The forum attracted the participation of nearly 100 leading Vietnamese and international experts and intellectuals in selected strategic fields, and representatives of large corporations, businesses, governmental organizations and non-governmental organizations. Hung said that overseas Vietnamese are an integral part and an important factor connecting Vietnam with the international community. He appreciated the formation of a network of Vietnamese experts abroad, considering it as a bridge between domestic and foreign resources. "More than 500,000 intellectuals and many Vietnamese people working in agencies, enterprises and organizations abroad are a great resource contributing to the development of the country,” he said, believing that the forum was an opportunity to bring global knowledge to Vietnam and that the country would be a fertile ground for innovation. The minister also called on Vietnamese scholars and intellectuals around the world to contribute more to the cause of national construction and development of… Read full this story

