Work on the Nhổn – Hà Nội Railway Station Route – the second metro route in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Huy Hùng HÀ NỘI — The main contractor for the Nhổn – Hà Nội Railway Station route – the second metro route in Hà Nội – has asked for compensation of US$114.7 million, saying that it has been suffering losses due to long-delayed land clearance. The Nhổn – Hà Nội Railway Station route runs 12.5km from Nhổn in the western district of Nam Từ Liêm, via Kim Mã Street to the Hà Nội Railway Station in the city’s downtown area. The route runs 8.5km on elevated tracks and the remaining 4km underground with four stations. Work on the project began in 2010. The project was supposed to be completed in 2018 but the completion date was later pushed to December 2022. According to the contractor Hyundai E&C-Ghella (HGU), for years, it has been unable to construct the underground section of the metro route as land clearance work there was not finished. HGU asked the Hà Nội Urban Railway Management Board, the project investor, to pay compensation for the delayed land transfer. The vice director of the management board Lê Trung Hiếu on Saturday told Vietnam News Agency that… Read full this story

Metro route contractor asks for compensation due to delayed land clearance have 284 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at November 9, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.