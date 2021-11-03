Mekong Delta faces risk of COVID-19 outbreak

Tiền Giang Province is speeding up its COVID-19 vaccinations for people at a high risk of infections as part of an effort to contain the outbreak. — VNA/VNS Photo Hữu Chí MEKONG DELTA — As the number of new COVID-19 community cases continues to increase, the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta is facing a risk of a large-scale outbreak. The delta's 12 provinces and Cần Thơ, its largest city, are now facing a complicated outbreak situation. More than 8,000 cases have been detected in Cần Thơ so far, according to the city's Department of Health. The city recorded its highest number of daily infections with 434 new COVID-19 cases on November 1. Of the number, 20 cases were detected through screening and rapid tests, 82 cases were found in blockaded areas, and 62 cases were in home isolation. Twelve cases had returned from COVID-19 hit localities and 270 cases were in quarantine facilities. Nearly 2,000 new cases were detected in Kiên Giang Province in the last week of October, an increase of 1,385 cases compared to the previous week. The number of daily infections stands at an average of 280 cases. The highest number of new cases was recorded in Rạch Giá city and in districts Phú Quốc, Hòn Đất, Châu Thành and Tân Hiệp. Đồng Tháp Province recorded 323 new cases from October 25-31. There were 89 new cases on November 1,… Read full this story

