Market ends the week on a positive note

Worker moving products inside PetroVietnam Fertiliser & Chemicals Corporation’s warehouse. The company shares hit the maximum daily gain of 7 per cent yesterday, boosting the market’s sentiment. Photo dpm.vn HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s stock market settled higher on the last trading day of the week, boosted by strong gains in many stock groups including fertilisers, food and beverage, oil and gas stocks. The market benchmark VN-Index on the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) ended the week at 1,456.51 points, up 8.17 points, or 0.56 per cent. The market’s liquidity was positive with 303 stocks rising, while 148 slid. However, the liquidity was slightly lower than Thursday. Of which, investors poured over VNĐ26.1 trillion (US$1.15 billion), equivalent to a trading volume of 874.07 million shares. The 30 biggest stocks tracker VN30-Index rose 3.55 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 1.531.76 points. It reversed the downtrend after falling 0.13 per cent in the morning trade. Seventeen in the VN30 basket climbed, while 11 decreased and two stayed flat. The benchmark was mainly driven by oil and gas stocks with PetroVietnam Gas (PVGas, GAS) rising the most, up 4.53 per cent. Saigon Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SHB), Vinamilk (VNM), Petrolimex (PLX), Mobile World Investment Corporation (MWG) and Novaland (NVL)… Read full this story
