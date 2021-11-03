Localities asked to be proactive as new COVID-19 clusters emerge

A truck driver has his temperature checked at a checkpoint in Hát Tao village, Na Tông commune, Điện Biên District. Twenty-six new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the northern province of Điện Biên Phủ as of Wednesday. VNA/VNS Photo Xuân Tiến HÀ NỘI — Localities across the country need to remain proactive in dealing with new COVID-19 clusters, said members of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control in a meeting yesterday. At the meeting, Deputy Minister of Health Trần Văn Thuấn said there has been an increase in the number of community cases in the past week. "The pandemic situation is still unpredictable across the country," he said. "Authorities of cities, districts, and towns need to be aware of their localities' levels of pandemic and apply prevention measures accordingly.” Adapting to the pandemic with flexibility while keeping the fundamental prevention regulations of early detection, isolating new cases, and treating patients carefully were the centre discussions at the meeting. The committee asked the Ministry of Health to focus more on distributing COVID-19 vaccines to localities at risk and high risk, especially the Mekong Delta and Central Highland regions, and prepare to send medical staff to help organise vaccination drives. The ministry must… Read full this story

