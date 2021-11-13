Leaders advocate memorial ceremony for Covid-19 victims

Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai The ceremony will be held online. SGGP Newspaper published the opinions of leaders of Ho Chi Minh City, leaders of southern provinces and cities on organizing the memorial ceremony under the direction of the President of the National Assembly. Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai said that after being approved by the Central Government, Ho Chi Minh City has developed a plan to hold a memorial ceremony for the deceased people due to the coronavirus. A memorial service will be held to remember the lives of people lost during the pandemic as well as to be dedicated to the families who lost loved ones due to the epidemic. The ceremony is expected to warm bereaved families’ hearts, said Mr. Mai. Chairman Mai also emphasized that this memorial ceremony is to remind everyone that natural disasters and epidemics can happen at any time, so we need to increase awareness of disasters and pandemics. He added that Ho Chi Minh City is the epicenter of the epidemic and has been affected the most, so recently the city has actively prepared to hold a memorial ceremony for… Read full this story
