Lạng Sơn Province told to combine socio-economic development with national defence consolidation: President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc

President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc (right) awards the First Class Independence Medal to Lạng Sơn Province for outstanding achievements in building socialism and national defence.— VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất HÀ NỘI — President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc told the administration of Lạng Sơn Province on Thursday morning they must combine socio-economic development with a consolidation of national defence and security. Phúc said the province must heighten their spirit of revolutionary vigilance to defeat all sabotage plots and riots by hostile forces, firmly protecting national sovereignty and border security. This will build peace, friendship and cooperation, he said. Phúc made his statement on Thursday morning when he attended the 190th founding anniversary of Lạng Sơn Province (November 4, 1831 – November 4, 2021) and the 112th birthday of Hoàng Văn Thụ, an exemplary leader of the Party and the revolution of Việt Nam. The province was awarded the First Class Independence Medal for outstanding achievements in contributing to building socialism and national defence. As a mountainous border area, the province has overcome many difficulties and challenges to develop the economy, society and culture. However, Phúc warned that despite its achievements, the province still faces many difficulties and challenges. Economic growth is still not sustainable and… Read full this story

