In Vietnamese cuisine, laksa leaves (Vietnamese coriander) are a vital ingredient of noodle soups and salads, with their lemony, spicy and tangy flavours. Using this exotic herb as a star element, the cocktail provides a great example of just how far the gin & tonic can stray from its standard recipe while still retaining a balanced taste. It warms the throat with a base of ginger, chilli pepper and lime juice, then accentuates a fantastic pungent aroma of laksa leaves to tempt your palate Laksa Gin & Tonic Ingredients: Gin: 50ml Laksa leaves: 3 Fresh ginger: 2 slices Fresh lime: a wedge Fresh chilli: 2 slices Tonic water (chilled): 100ml Preparation: Gently press the laksa leaves to help release the oil and aroma, and add to the glass. Pour gin into the glass, add fresh ginger, a lime wedge, fresh chilli, then top up with chilled tonic water and some ice cubes. Garnish with some laksa leaves. You can try this interesting cocktail at The Summit Bar, 20th Level, Pan Pacific Hanoi, 1 Thanh Niên Road, Ba Đình District, Hà Nội.

