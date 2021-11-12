Korea’s SK, Masan pick up $345 million stake in The CrownX

Customers buy pharmaceutical products at a Masan mini mall, point of life outlet, a combination of WinMart+ (grocery), Phúc Long Kiosk (coffee and tea), Pharmacy, Techcombank, and Mobicast JSC (a mobile virtual network operator). — Photo courtesy of Masan HCM CITY — Masan Group Corporation (HOSE: MSN) and SK Group have announced the signing of definitive agreements to acquire secondary shares of The CrownX (TCX) for a total cash consideration of US$345 million, of which $340 million will be from the Korean conglomerate. After the transaction, the Vietnamese giant will own 85 per cent and SK will own 4.9 per cent in The CrownX, with the former potentially increasing its stake in TCX further in the near future. After successfully turning around WinCommerce (WCM) and delivering its first profitable quarter in Q3, Masan will shift its priority towards scaling up TCX's mini-mall 'Point of Life' concept – a combination of WinMart+ (grocery), Phúc Long Kiosk (coffee and tea), Pharmacy, Techcombank, and startup mobile virtual network operator Mobicast Joint Stock Company — into an integrated loyalty offering. The mini-mall has already yielded results as demonstrated by higher footfall and profitability. The management is drafting a medium-term game plan to freshly expand… Read full this story

