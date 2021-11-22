Khmer student’s quest for knowledge

Thạch Hữu Nhân studying online during the pandemic. — VNA/VNS Photo Thu Hiền SÓC TRĂNG — Full-time student, part-time worker Thạch Hữu Nhân wastes no time combining his studies with earning a living. And his efforts are clearly paying off. Nhân, an ethnic Khmer student in Châu Thành District of Mekong Delta Sóc Trăng Province, is a straight A student, and also manages to put bread on the table at his home. "My parents left Sóc Trăng and ventured in HCM City when I was three", said the 23-year-old. "We were so poor that I and my four siblings have to collect crabs and snails for our grandma to sell. “I have never asked my parents for tuition fees from the sixth grade, and every summer from my eighth grade, I work part-time jobs in HCM City and southern Bình Dương Province to buy books. "Eventually, I get used to supporting myself." Nhân, who is in his final year as a Sociology major at the University of Cần Thơ, is focusing on graduating with flying colours, he is also a security guard, worked as a street food vendor, and a boba tea seller. "I used my scholarship grant to buy a motorbike… Read full this story

