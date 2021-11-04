The seminar was jointly held by the Vietnam Institute of American Studies under the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences, the embassies of four member countries of the Pacific Alliance in Vietnam, namely Colombia, Mexico, Chile and Peru. The event saw the participation of delegates from the Vietnam Institute of American Studies, diplomats and experts from the embassies of Colombia, Mexico, Chile and Peru in Vietnam, and other foreign enterprises in Vietnam. Accordingly, the seminar focused on evaluating and reviewing the 10-year development and integration process of the Pacific Alliance, as well as contents related to external relations, digital markets, economic integration, trade ties between Vietnam and the four member countries of Colombia, Mexico, Chile, and Peru. During the event, participants affirmed that members of the Pacific Alliance are important partners of Vietnam. Over the past ten years, the Pacific Alliance has undergone remarkable changes in the process of integration and development and drawn the attention of the international community, contributing to effectively implementing programs on promoting intra-regional trade. Addressing the event, Assoc. Prof., Dr. Nguyen Xuan Trung, Director of the Vietnam Institute of American Studies underlined that the seminar should point out opportunities and challenges, especially concrete barriers in cooperative… Read full this story

International seminar promotes Vietnam – Pacific Alliance relations have 303 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at November 6, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.