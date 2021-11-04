International project supports victims of human trafficking and modern slavery

Mark Holton, Second Secretary Migration and Immigration Liaison Manager, British Embassy in Việt Nam, delivers a speech at the workshop. — Photo courtesy of the World Vision Việt Nam HÀ NỘI — So far, 355 potential human trafficking victims from Việt Nam have been provided with health, education, legal, psychological, and livelihood support, thanks to an international project tackling modern slavery. Based on targeted support methods built on an understanding of trauma and individual and community strengths, the project has achieved encouraging results. These include increasing capacity to more than 541 support staff at all levels; promoting policy advocacy in supporting human trafficking victims; and strengthening connections between domestic and international organisations with units that provide support services for Vietnamese migrants and those trafficked overseas. The information was revealed at a workshop held by the World Vision Việt Nam in collaboration with the Departments of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs of Hải Phòng, Quảng Ninh, Nghệ An, Hà Tĩnh, and Quảng Bình on October 30-31. At the event, the participants looked back at the implementation of the project at central and local levels, including challenges, achievements, and lessons learned from multiple perspectives. Mark Holton, Second Secretary Migration and Immigration Liaison Manager, British Embassy in Việt Nam, said "The project has… Read full this story

