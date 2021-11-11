The Ministry of Transport proposed a plan to reopen international flights, that will see benefits in business and tourism. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Economic and transportation experts have agreed that it is high time for Việt Nam to reopen international flight routes and gave their suggestions on how they should be managed post-pandemic at a webinar on Wednesday. Addresing the event, titled "How to reopen international flights safely", deputy head of the Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam (CAAV) Võ Huy Cường said that it has been two years since Việt Nam halted international flights. "But as countries around the world are opening flights, Việt Nam cannot be left out," Cường added. "The current Ministry of Transport's plan to reopen regular international flights is realistic and has learned from other countries' experiences," claimed Cường. He also suggested the aviation industry continue the rescue flights so as to rebuild the trust for international guests. "Reopening flights is crucial after a long time of closure," said Nguyễn Quang Trung, head of the Planning & Development Department of Vietnam Airlines. Trung commented that the CAAV's flight reopening roadmap reported to the MoT is appropriate, and that airlines should prioritise flights from countries with good COVID-19 control, such as South Korea, Japan and… Read full this story

International flights should be reopened immediately, say experts have 354 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at November 11, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.