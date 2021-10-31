Industrial clusters accelerate production after long break

Workers at a factory of Protrade Garment JSC, Bình Dương Province. VNA/VNS Photo Trần Việt By Ly Ly Cao HÀ NỘI — After social distancing orders were eased in many provinces and cities, businesses have been working to resume operations, ensure orders are fulfilled and production chains restored. Factories in industrial parks are reopening, but can't run at full capacity due to preventive measures for COVID-19. "Currently, leather and footwear companies in the industrial park only operate at about 30-40 per cent of capacity," Phan Thị Thanh Xuân, General Secretary of Việt Nam Leather, Footwear and Handbag Association (Lefaso), told Việt Nam News . Restrictions are being lifted at a normally busy time of the year with festivals and celebrations, which is also the main shopping season in many countries. However, not all businesses are benefiting this year. "Our southern companies have missed this Christmas season since we have to prepare from August. At the moment, only northern factories can meet demand for the Christmas and year-end holidays," Xuân added. "And actually they are speeding up." However, disruptions during social distancing still strongly affected industries, causing many enterprises to struggle in restarting production. Each province carries out different requirements, with some very open in supporting businesses, while others… Read full this story

