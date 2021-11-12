Home-grown mushroom model brings high income in Thanh Hoá Province

Lê Văn Thành takes care of his mushrooms in Thế Thọ Commune, the northern province of Thanh Hoá's Triệu Sơn District.— Photo danviet.vn HÀ NỘI — Lê Văn Thành, chairman of the Farmers' Association of Thế Thọ Commune, has developed a clean mushroom-growing model, bringing in high incomes for local farmers in the northern province of Thanh Hoá's Triệu Sơn District. His farm sells 70-120 kilos of mushroom daily. The price of oyster mushrooms is about VNĐ25,000-27,000 (US$1.1-1.2) per kilo and VNĐ120,000-150,000 ($5.3-6.6) per kilo of wood ear mushroom. Through his mushrooms, Thành could earn profit of VNĐ200 million ($8,800) per year. Thành said in the 2010s, during his work as the chairman of the association, he visited many agricultural models in other localities. He started to think of growing mushrooms when he realised that the income was higher than growing rice, he said. In 2015, Thành decided to build a home-grown farm after he learned a lot about growing mushrooms. After he piloted the mushrooms in a small area and saw positive results, Thành expanded the area to 500 sq.m. He bought shelves and other equipment to grow the mushrooms in a clean and safe way, he said. Thành said he took advantage of locally available… Read full this story

