Hồ Thanh Minh: Tà Ôi boy’s meteoric rise to success

Hồ Thanh Minh (No 16) celebrating his goal against Myanmar on Tuesday. — Photo VFF HÀ NỘI — His Facebook profile bio reads, “Success only comes to those who try.” His goal on Tuesday was a result of all of Hồ Thanh Minh’s trials and tribulations over the past five years. The striker, born on February 2, 2000, to the ethnic minority Tà Ôi, had a somewhat peculiar road to football. He was a gold medalist at his local athletics championships. He played setter and outside hitter on his school’s volleyball team. But deep down inside, the Huế-born teenager knew his true calling was football. Against his parents’ wishes, who wanted him to join the police force, Minh secretly entered the Huế Football Club’s Under-17 team tryouts and was selected to play. Only a year later, he was chosen for Huế FC’s Under-19 team. He got his first taste of first-team football not long after, and Minh is now Huế FC’s first-choice striker. Whilst young football stars such as Quang Hải and Công Phượng began their training at a very young age, Thanh Minh was something of a late bloomer; he was almost ineligible for Huế FC’s Under-17’s as he was already 17 years old. But what… Read full this story

