HN People’s Court opens first-instance trial of former deputy head General Department of Intelligence

HÀ NỘI — The People's Court of Hà Nội opened the first-instance trial of Nguyễn Duy Linh, former deputy head of the Ministry of Public Security's General Department of Intelligence, for allegedly receiving a bribe of VNĐ5 billion (US$220,000) from Phan Văn Anh Vũ. The trial opened on Friday morning. The public trial, which is scheduled to wrap up on Saturday, was overseen by Judge Nguyễn Xuân Văn. The trial's panel consists of two judges and three jurors. There are three defendants in the trial. Phan Văn Anh Vũ, born in 1975, is the former Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bắc Nam 79 Construction Joint Stock Company. Vũ was accused of giving bribes under Article 364's Clause 4 of the 2015 Penal Code. Nguyễn Duy Linh, born in 1971, deputy head of the Ministry of Public Security's General Department of Intelligence, was charged with receiving bribes. Hồ Hữu Hòa, born in 1984 and living in Quỳnh Lưu District in the central province of Nghệ An, was prosecuted for brokering bribes. Hoà knew both Vũ and Linh. At the trial, there were 10 lawyers representing the three defendants. Vũ had four lawyers, Linh and Hoà had three lawyers each. Under the indictment,… Read full this story

