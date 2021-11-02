Heart surgeries and vaccinations for kids and teenagers in central city

A doctor checks a baby at the Hoàn Mỹ-Đà Nẵng Hospital after successful heart disease. Photo courtesy Hoàn Mỹ Đà Nẵng ĐÀ NẴNG — Since the Hoàn Mỹ Hospital in Đà Nẵng resumed a free programme for children in central Việt Nam in late September, 23 children suffering from congenital heart disease in the central provinces have received surgery. They had already recovered from their successful surgeries and are now safe at home, said Dr Nguyễn Thanh Hiền. All children treated come from poor and underprivileged families in the provinces of Bình Định, Nghệ An, Quảng Bình and Quảng Ngãi. They waited for months for the free operation programme to restart during the COVID-19 lockdown and social distancing time, the doctor said. The hospital's team of surgeons have done everything they can to resume heart-treatment for the children, including for a four-year-old child from Bình Định Province who needed a second surgery at the hospital in October, Hiền said. According to doctors from the Hoàn Mỹ Đà Nẵng Hospital, more than 20,000 children in central Việt Nam were provided with free congenital heart disease examinations, thanks to 12 charity health care programmes in 2020. At least 200 children were identified to have congenital heart disease… Read full this story

