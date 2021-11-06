HCMC : Over 300 Party members receive membership badges

Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Le (C) presents Party membership badges to Mr. Ca Le Thang and Mr. Bui Quang Canh. (Photo: SGGP) The ceremony was attended by Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Le and Head of the Internal Affairs Committee of HCMC Party Committee, Le Thanh Liem. On the same day, the Party Committee of Phu Nhuan District also presented Party membership badges to 45 Party members, including two people received 75-year Party membership badges, two others got 60-year Party membership badges, nine persons took 55-year Party membership badges and 10 people received 50-year Party membership badges. Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Le (C) and Deputy Head of the Internal Affairs Committee of HCMC Party Committee, Le Thi Hong Nga (4th, L) presents 40-year Party membership badges to Party members. The Party Committee of Binh Tan District granted Party membership badges to 121 Party members, including four people received 60-year Party membership badges and 117 those received 50-year, 40-year and 30-year Party membership badges. On the day, 150 Party members of Tan Binh District received Party membership badges, including four people received 75-year Party membership badges, one person received 70-year Party membership… Read full this story

