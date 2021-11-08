HCMC must prevent Covid-19 recurrence: Secretary of HCMC Party Committee

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, speaks at the meeting with Hoc Mon District. (Photo: SGGP) Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Politburo Member, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, on the afternoon of November 7, led the delegation of HCMC leaders to work with Hoc Mon District to assess Covid-19 control and activities to restore socio-economic development in the new normal state. Vice-Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc and the leaders of some departments also joined the delegation. Updating precisely Covid-19 cases for timely support At the meeting, Mr. Nguyen Van Nen informed that after more than a month, the situation of the Covid-19 in HCMC in general and Hoc Mon District, in particular, had eased. The city had started to prepare for the new normal period and socio-economic recovery and development. However, lately, Hoc Mon District has seen new developments of the Covid-19 pandemic as the number of Covid-19 cases tended to increase again. According to Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, the city has already had experience in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic after the past 100 days with full of hardships, toughness, and fierceness. “We have had a relatively peaceful time and should not… Read full this story

