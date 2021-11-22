HCM City to spend $1.3b to clear inner-city slums along canals

A slum along the Văn Thánh canal in Bình Thạnh District. The city aims to relocate all inner-city slums along its canals by 2025. VNS Photo Bồ Xuân Hiệp HCM CITY — HCM City authorities will spend more than VNĐ28.4 trillion (US$1.3 billion) to relocate all inner-city slums along its canals as part of its scheme to beautify urban landscapes along canals by 2025, said a city official. Lê Hòa Bình, vice chairman of municipal People's Committee, said the city's urban beautification scheme would be categorised into three groups of projects over the next five years. The first group of three projects would relocate a total of 3,220 shacks at a total investment of VNĐ12.53 trillion. The second group of 14 projects would relocate 3,250 shacks on or along canals at a total investment of VNĐ5.543 trillion. The third group of 30 projects would relocate 7,282 houses along canals at an investment of VNĐ10.362 trillion. The city of 13 million people has tried to beautify its canals and urban landscape for more than two decades but little has been done, according to the Construction Department. Between 2016 and 2020, the city planned to relocate more than 20,000 shacks along its canals. However, only 7,260 of them have been relocated. It attributed the lagging schedule to a lack of funds, which were… Read full this story

