HCM City tightens COVID preventive measures as cases increase

Local residents in Thủ Đức City are vaccinated. Source https://hcdc.vn/ HCM CITY— The HCM City People's Committee has instructed departments and people's committees in districts and Thủ Đức City to strengthen preventive measures against COVID-19 as the number of new cases has increased this month. The People's Committee has ordered all steering committees for COVID-19 prevention and control to strictly comply with Government Resolution 128 and the city's Directive 18 on COVID-19 preventive measures. Lê Hòa Bình, vice chairman of the People's Committee, said that inspections of preventive measures should be strengthened at state offices, organisations, enterprises, factories, as well as hospitals, manufacturers, markets, supermarkets, train stations, airports, and bus stations. The procedures on preventive measures when a COVID-19 patient is detected at workplaces should be strictly complied with, Bình said, adding that violators would be fined. The People's Committee has told the Department of Health to ensure that COVID-19 patients being treated at home receive medicine. The number of mobile medical stations should match the new number of COVID-19 incidences in each area. The Department of Health said that all COVID-19 patients treated at home and in quarantine facilities should be provided medicine within 24 hours. Medicines, especially the antiviral drug Mulnopiravir, should be provided in line with prescription guidelines of the Ministry of Health. All health stations in wards, communes and… Read full this story

