Workers at Tân Thuận Export Processing Zone in HCM City's District 7 receive COVID-19 vaccinations. VNA/VNS Photo HCM CITY — Three healthcare facilities for treatment of people with mild COVID-19 infections are being set up at industrial parks in HCM City, according to the HCM City Export Processing Zone and Industrial Park Authority (HEPZA). A 100-bed healthcare facility at the Saigon Hi-Tech Park in Thủ Đức City is expected to be put into operation this weekend. A 250-bed healthcare facility at Linh Trung 2 Export Processing Zone in Thủ Đức City has completed its infrastructure and equipment and will be put into use soon. The Đông Nam Industrial Park in Củ Chi District plans to set up a healthcare facility with 250-300 beds to quarantine and treat mild cases of COVID-19. HEPZA will discuss with the city's People's Committee the opening of more healthcare facilities for treatment of people with mild COVID-19 infections in industrial parks and export processing zones in an attempt to maintain operation and prevent disruption of supply chains. About 96 per cent of factories in the city resumed operation after the city lifted lockdown measures, according to HEPZA. An average of 50 cases of COVID-19 at factories in the IPs and EPZs are being reported daily. Most of the infected workers are fully vaccinated…. Read full this story

HCM City sets up COVID-19 treatment facilities at IPs, EPZs have 294 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at November 4, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.