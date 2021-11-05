HCM City sees rise in new COVID-19 cases, hospitalisations

Nguyễn Văn Vĩnh Châu, deputy director of the HCM City’s Department of Health, speaks at a meeting on COVID-19 prevention and control on Thursday . Photo laodong.vn HCM CITY — The number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalisations in HCM City has increased slightly over the past two weeks, with most hospitalised patients having mild symptoms, according to a survey conducted by the city's Department of Health. Eighty-six per cent of hospitalised patients have had either one or two vaccine doses, and the remaining 14 per cent of patients are unvaccinated. Ninety per cent of unvaccinated patients are under 18 years old. The patients with mild symptoms, including some with underlying health conditions, have been sent to level-two hospitals, which are part of the five-level admission and treatment plan for COVID-19 patients. Another survey conducted by the HCM City Hospital for Tropical Diseases in October found that 45 per cent of 349 patients had mild symptoms, and the remaining 55 per cent of patients with severe symptoms needed ventilators or ECMO intervention. In the unvaccinated group, 74 per cent of patients had severe symptoms and the remaining 26 per cent had mild symptoms. Fifty-one severe cases were on ventilators, and three severe cases required ECMO intervention. In the vaccinated (one or two doses) group, 40 per cent of patients had severe symptoms and 60 per… Read full this story

