HCM City businesses need money to restore production and meet the high demand fir goods at the end of the year. Photo sggp.org.vn HCM CITY – The HCM City Department of Industry and Trade said it will offer a credit support package worth VNĐ70 trillion (US$3.07 billion) this year to help businesses access preferential loans to restore production. The banking sector will provide credit to businesses at supportive interest rates this quarter, according to the State Bank of Việt Nam's HCM City branch. Nguyễn Hoàng Minh, the branch deputy director, said the COVID-19 pandemic had adversely affected the city's socio-economy, but his office had measures to mitigate the difficulties faced by businesses in line with the direction from the central bank and the city People's Committee. Demand for funds will increase at the end of the year, but there will be no shortage. The banking sector is committed to ensuring sufficient loans at preferential interest rates to help businesses revive production and trading. The banking sector has become a reliable partner for enterprises, implementing a number of credit policies to enable them to overcome difficulties caused by the pandemic, including debt restructuring, waiver or reduction of interest and fees, and preferential loans to firms in supporting industries and those that use technology. According to the… Read full this story

HCM City offers financial support package for businesses have 317 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at November 4, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.