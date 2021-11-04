HCM City needs advanced waste-treatment technologies, say experts

Households in HCM City often dispose of their waste on sidewalks. VNA/VNS Photo HCM CITY — HCM City will need to adopt advanced energy-efficient waste-treatment technologies that safeguard the environment, and seek recycling technology to achieve a circular economy, experts said. The city needs to ensure waste is not released directly into the environment but is handled effectively, and technology would help reduce landfill, they said. The city discharges 9,000-9,500 tonnes of solid waste into the environment per day, incinerating, composting or recycling more than 30 per cent and dumping the rest into landfills. It has two solid waste treatment complexes, the 614ha Đa Phước (in Bình Chánh District) and 687ha Phước Hiệp (in Củ Chi District). Landfills require a lot of land, which puts great pressure on the city with its limited availability. Dr Nguyễn Thanh Hùng of the HCM City Institute of Environment and Natural Resources, said the city's solid waste volume would continue to rise due to population growth, economic development and rapid urbanisation. Increasing the rate of recyclable waste using technology to make recycled products would help reduce the pressure on land, he said. The city targets collecting and treating 100 per cent of domestic solid… Read full this story

