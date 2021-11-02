Local residents in HCM City's District 4 take their own samples for COVID-19 tests to give to health workers. VNA/VNS Photo Đinh Hằng HCM CITY — People who have not been vaccinated and have returned to HCM City from “very high” risk areas must quarantine at home for 14 days and monitor their health for the following 14 days, according to a city Department of Health temporary instruction issued on Monday (November 1). The instruction also requires that they be tested on three separate days. When they arrive in the city, they must call their local medical workers for guidance on quarantine. People who have had two shots of a COVID-19 vaccine and have an official green card on the Electronic Health Records app or certificate papers, and those who have recovered from COVID-19 within the last six months, will monitor their health at home for seven days and be tested the first day in their home. People with only one vaccine shot will quarantine at home for seven days and monitor their health for the next seven days. They will be tested twice, including the first and seventh days. The department said that they should call local medical officials if they have symptoms such as cough, fever, breathing difficulty, and others. It instructed People's Committee in districts and Thủ Đức City to provide vaccines to people who have arrived in the city from other… Read full this story

HCM City issues new rules on COVID-19 testing and quarantine for returnees to city have 314 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at November 2, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.