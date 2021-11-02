HCM City health department seeks reopening of bars, discos in green zones

HCM City has allowed eateries to serve customers indoors from October 28. VNA/VNS Photo HCM CITY — The HCM City Department of Health has pointed to the Government's Resolution 128 to recommend that karaoke and massage parlours, discotheques, bars, internet and video games cafes, and beauty salons should be allowed to reopen in the lowest risk zones (green zone). The resolution, which provides temporary guidance on “Safe adaptation, flexibility and effective control of the COVID-19 pandemic,” and was signed by Deputy Prime Minister Vũ Đức Đam, stipulates four levels: low risk, labelled green; medium risk, labelled yellow; high risk, labelled orange; and very high risk, labelled red. Businesses in yellow and orange zones could also reopen, but have to limit their capacity to 50 per cent and 25 per cent, the department said. Besides, everyone must comply with the 5K COVID-safety requirements, use apps to make medical declarations, and use QR codes. Employees and customers need to be fully vaccinated, and those who have had only one dose of a vaccine need to furnish a negative test result done within the previous 72 hours. Indoor gatherings will be allowed with 20 per cent capacity in red zones, 50 per cent… Read full this story

