The campaign is set to be carried out from Q4 this year, according to a plan issued by the municipal People's Committee. Those aged 16 – 17 will get the shots first while the younger later. The inoculation progress will also depend on the vaccine supply and the local pandemic situation, the plan said, elaborating that when the supply is insufficient, vaccines will be prioritized for the areas with new infections, high population density, many crowded places and schools, and economic vibrancy. Those adjacent to provinces with a complex COVID-19 situation or home to concentrated quarantine sites will also receive vaccines first. The vaccination will be conducted simultaneously across the city, the plan noted. As of November 1 morning, more than 10.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been allocated to Hanoi, of which 9.82 million doses were already administered to 6.07 million people aged 18 and above. Meanwhile, the municipal administration has decided that from November 8, schools will be reopened for students of the 5th, 6th, 9th, 10th, and 12th grades in communes, wards, and towns of the 18 outlying districts which are at Pandemic Level 1 or 2 and stay free of COVID-19 community infections in 14… Read full this story

Hanoi’s vaccination drive eyes over 95 percent of children aged 12 - 17 have 295 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at November 2, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.