Each spring roll is a combination of delicious flavors combined with fresh ingredients. It’s also one of Vietnamese best dishes. Ingredients often include minced pork, mushroom, wood ear, vermicelli, carrot, egg, shallot, spring onion, bean sprout, species such as pepper, sugar, vinegar, seasoning… and rice paper. (Photo: VNA) Fresh and colourful ingredients are mixed together. (Photo: VNA) Fresh and colourful ingredients are mixed together. (Photo: VNA) Fresh and colourful ingredients are mixed together. (Photo: VNA) Placing mixed ingredients on one rice paper, rolling it until reaching the centre, then folding inwards the both sides and rolling up to the other end. (Photo: VNA) Avoiding too tight rolling to prevent breaking (Photo: VNA) Pouring a generous amount of cooking oil into a large pan and heat until it boils. Starting frying and keeping down the heat on medium. At first, the rolls would be sticky so leave some spaces between them. Deep frying the rolls until they turn golden-yellow color. (Photo: VNA) Taking the rolls out of the pan and draining off the excess oil by placing on paper tissues. Serving with fresh vegetable, herbs, and dipping fish sauce. (Photo: VNA) VNP/VNA Vietnamese cuisine attracts ASEAN friends in Malaysia Vietnamese dishes… Read full this story

Hanoi’s fried spring rolls have 295 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at November 2, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.