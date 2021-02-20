Hanoi to offer 15-day free pass for all passengers on Cat Linh-Ha Dong metro line

Hanoi is fully prepared for the conditional takeover of the Cat Linh-Ha Dong metro line . (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi will offer free travel for all passengers on its first metro line Cat Linh – Ha Dong during the first 15 days after the line is put into operation, according to Director of the city's Department of Transport Vu Van Vien. Vien said as soon as it receives the handover of the metro line from the Ministry of Transport, his department will put it into service. "Hanoi has been fully prepared for the conditional takeover to operate the project in the first phase and the first phase means a year," he said. The city has been cooperating with the Ministry of Transport to provide all necessary conditions for the operation of the project for months. The quality assessment results of the metro line were approved by the State Council for Acceptance of Construction Projects on October 29. It is the final step for the project to begin commercial operation . The metro line, which runs from Cat Linh in Ba Dinh district to Ha Dong district, has total investment of approximately 886 million USD. (Photo: VNA) The line,… Read full this story

