Hanoi to let off fireworks at one place

People will stay at home and enjoy the high altitude firework display on Vietnam Television, which is scheduled to be live broadcast on Lunar New Year’s Eve. Hanoi will let off high altitude fireworks at one location on Lunar New Year’s Eve, which falls on February 11, without crowd but broadcast them live on television. Previously, the Hanoi Party Committee has decided to cancel the firework displays in 30 places citywide as the Covid-19 pandemic is spreading widely. The municipal Party Committee stated that since late January, the Covid-19 pandemic in the city has turned more and more serious. The new variant of the coronavirus is more contagious and has a shorter incubation period. The 20 latest Covid-19 infections, which are related to the outbreaks in the northern provinces of Quang Ninh and Hai Duong, have an extensive travel history and direct contacts with numerous people, so the risk of infection is very high. The third pandemic wave is predicted to prolong. Therefore, Hanoi authorities have banned gatherings near its one-and-only fireworks display location to help curb the spread of a recent Covid-19 outbreak. The venue for the city’s single fireworks display has yet to be announced. Apart from the… Read full this story

