Hanoi promotes rapid and sustainable business development

The main objective of Hanoi's economic recovery plan is to timely address the bottlenecks that are restricting business operation for the soon resumption of economic activities. Hanoi is focusing its efforts on addressing legal bottlenecks in administrative reforms and concerns of the business community to provide the platform for businesses' sustainable and rapid development. Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung. Photos: Thanh Hai Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung gave the remarks at the city's dialogue with local businesses today [November 6]. Dung noted the fourth Covid-19 outbreak since April 27 has caused severe impacts on socio-economic activities. "The city's utmost priority is to protect people's lives and minimize the pandemic's impacts on businesses operation," he said. According to Dung, to date, the city has basically controlled the situation and is now shifting to a new normal by ensuring safe and flexible adaptation to the pandemic. The city's Party chief noted the Vietnam Fatherland Front – Hanoi chapter and other socio-political organizations have provided financial support worth VND4.27 trillion (US$188.6 million) to 4.3 million people affected by the pandemic, along with preferential loans of VND476 billion ($21 million) to nearly 10,000 for production resumption…

