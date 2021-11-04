Hà Nội’s biggest landfill resumes operations

Môi Trường Đô Thị Hà Nội One Member Limited Liability Company is sprinkling deodorizer and disinfectant on the garbage — VNA/VNS Photo Mạnh Khánh HÀ NỘI — Nam Sơn waste treatment complex resumed operations on Wednesday night after temporarily closing for two days due to technical problems. Hà Nội Construction Department told local media that since Wednesday evening, the landfill started receiving 1,000 tonnes of garbage. Between today and Saturday, 3,500 tonnes of garbage will be delivered to the landfill. It will resume normal operations on Sunday. Due to heavy downpours last week, wastewater overloaded reservoirs causing leaks and fears over environmental pollution. The landfill had to temporarily stop receiving garbage on Tuesday to fix the problem. The temporary closing of the capital’s largest landfill led to uncollected garbage piling up, causing unpleasant odours and traffic congestion on many streets in Hà Nội. Garbage piling up on Nguyễn Trãi Street. — VNA/VNS Hà Nội Construction Department has ordered URENCO, the operator of the landfill to quickly solve the incident by reinforcing the embankment of the reservoirs, pumping and transferring garbage water to other places to reduce pressure on the reservoirs. The department also asked for a redistribution of garbage in the capital to other waste treatment facilities during the… Read full this story

