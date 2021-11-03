Hà Nội promotes organic farming, cuts use of pesticides

Early last year, Phúc Lâm Hi-tech Agriculture Cooperative in Thanh Mỹ Commune of Sơn Tây Town started planting organic Bồ Chính ginseng on low efficient maize field. Photo Hà Nội’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development HÀ NỘI — More safe agricultural production areas, known as ‘green zones’ or ‘pesticide-free zones’ have appeared in Hà Nội's suburban areas thanks to efforts made by the city's agriculture sector in changing farming methods, protecting the ecosystem and creating safe products. Phương Đình Commune in Đan Phượng District is a good example of a green zone with a ban on burning straw. Nguyễn Văn Thành, Chairman of the Commune Farmers’ Association, said that local farmers were taught to use organic products to compost waste and rice straw with microbial products to enrich soil and produce safe products. In banning the burning of straw, the local authority held a conference with members of co-operatives. They signed a commitment to refrain from burning straw after harvesting. "Farmers are given probiotics to make organic fertiliser from straw in the field. As a result, after harvesting rice, people would not burn straw. Straw burning causes environmental pollution," he said. "On-site straw treatment not only helps reduce costs relating to buying chemical fertilisers but… Read full this story

