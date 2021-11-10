A student of Bùi Thị Xuân Secondary and High School in southern Đồng Nai Province is vaccinated against COVID-19. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Nearly 792,000 children from 12-17 years old in Hà Nội are expected to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in the fourth quarter of 2021 and first quarter of 2022. Under a plan jointly developed by the city Departments of Health, Education and Training, and Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, the children will get the shots right after the city receives the vaccines. The scheme will be implemented in different phases with priority given to older children. Currently, the city has 519,547 children from 12 to under 16 years old and 272,374 between the age of 16 to under 18 years old. Adjustments in the vaccination time and priorities will be made depending on the developments of the pandemic in the city. Along with vaccination stations in hospitals and healthcare stations, mobile vaccination facilities will be set up at schools and localities. The objective of the scheme is to get 95 per cent of eligible children aged from 12-17 years old vaccinated against COVID-19, thus minimising infections and death toll due to the pandemic. Southern Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province on Wednesday announced a plan to vaccinate… Read full this story

Hà Nội plans to vaccinate nearly 792,000 children against COVID-19 have 329 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at November 11, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.