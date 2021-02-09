Government takes care of people in need as Tết draws near

Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Đào Ngọc Dung talks to Sài Gòn Giải Phóng (Liberated Sài Gòn) newspaper about Tết bonuses for workers under the impact of COVID-19. What policies does the State have to take care of and support policy beneficiaries and workers, as well as people throughout the country to welcome Tết? Implementing the instructions of the Party Central Secretariat and the Prime Minister on organising the celebration of the New Year’s Day 2021 and strengthening the prevention of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Labour, War Invalids and Social Affairs has issued Directive 01 requesting localities to review the lives of families of people who contributed to the country’s revolution, the poor, the elderly, the disabled, and children in special circumstances; people in areas damaged by natural disasters, epidemics, remote, disadvantaged, border and island areas; workers in industrial parks and export processing zones in order to plan and deploy supportive activities. On the issue of occupational safety and health, the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs requested the Department of Labour Safety, Department of Employment, Department of Industrial Relations and Wage, and Department of Overseas Labour to coordinate, guide provinces and centrally-run cities to strengthen inspection and… Read full this story

