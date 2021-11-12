Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính (standing, centre) answers questions raised by National Assembly deputies on Friday morning, wrapping up the Q&A session with cabinet members. — VNA/VNS Photo Doãn Tấn HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Friday fielded questions from National Assembly deputies, with most of the concerns surrounding COVID-19 response, resulting labour issues, and socio-economic recovery. In response to questions over the work of the Government in the last two months of 2021, PM Chính said other than the regular duties, the focus will be on socio-economic recovery after the fourth wave of infections dealt a severe blow to the country's economy – evident by the historic GDP contraction seen in the third quarter this year. The Government is working with parliament on the plan with four main pillars: strengthening medical capacity, both with regards to preventive medicine and grassroots healthcare; focusing on humans as the centre, the goal, and the motive for growth; providing support for businesses, with harmonised financial and fiscal policies to achieve the dual purposes of maintaining macroeconomy while stimulating growth; and investing in infrastructure. Trịnh Xuân An, a deputy from Đồng Nai Province's delegation, welcomed the Government's transition into safe, flexible adaptation to COVID-19 in the new… Read full this story

Gov't to focus on socio-economic recovery in last two months, after severe fourth wave: PM have 335 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at November 12, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.