German newspaper highlights Vietnamese PM’s visit to France

According to the article, PM Chinh had meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Jean Castex, and discussions with representatives of French businesses to further strengthen the economic cooperation relationship between the two countries. Before going to France, the Vietnamese PM attended the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, the U.K. PM Chinh’s meetings in Paris focused on economic cooperation, it said. Trade turnover between Vietnam and France reached about 6.35 billion EUR last year, of which 5.38 billion EUR are from Vietnam’s exports. At the meeting with PM Chinh, French President Macron described economic, trade and investment cooperation as the pillars of the strategic partnership between Vietnam and France. Many measures have been agreed upon by the two sides to further facilitate trade exchanges and promote cooperation projects in many important fields. President Macron also pledged to consider lobbying the European Commission (E.C.) to soon lift import restrictions on Vietnamese seafood products. During talks with his French counterpart Jean Castex, PM Chinh called for the active implementation of the E.U.-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) as well as speeding up the ratification process of the E.U.-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA). Many… Read full this story

