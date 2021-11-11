Although the rate of German firms that are optimistic about Vietnam’s economic recovery was 33 percent, lower than the figure at the beginning of this year, 55 percent of German firms expected their positive development in 2022. Up to 83 percent of the respondents said they would continue to invest in expanding production or upgrading their facilities in the next 12 months. Thirty-three percent of the respondents are planning to recruit more workers to serve production and business in Vietnam. Travel restrictions and issues relating to supply chains and logistics were major challenges to German companies' growth, according to the report. The AHK World Business Outlook is an annual survey conducted by the German Chambers of Commerce and Industry Abroad with the participation of German enterprises and investors overseas. This year, it received feedback from more than 3,200 German companies and subsidiaries worldwide, including Vietnam. A survey released by the DIHK on May 12 showed that 66 percent of respondents said Vietnam's economy will see significant improvements this year, as compared with only 46 percent recorded last year. One third of them held that the economy will recover in the first half of this year, and 30 percent believed that… Read full this story
- German firm told to wind up cryptocoin business after pyramid scheme claims
- Vietnam, Laos sign energy cooperation deals
- EVFTA, EVIPA unleash market potential for European firms
- A digital future for Vietnam’s medium-sized enterprises
- Vietnam says to ratify EVFTA in May
- FDI in Vietnam expected to surge after the epidemic
- Vinamilk keeps status as top working place in Vietnam
- Japanese firms seek more opportunities in Vietnam
- Vietnam’s estate companies seek investment opportunities in foreign markets
- Aviation firm proposes setting up Kite Air
German firms in Vietnam optimistic about future prospects have 272 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at November 12, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.