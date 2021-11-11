German firms in Việt Nam optimistic about future prospects

Illustrative image. — Photo moit.gov.vn HÀ NỘI — As many as 55 per cent of surveyed German enterprises in Việt Nam expressed their confidence in positive development next year, according to the AHK World Business Outlook 2021 released by the Delegate of German Commerce and Industry in Việt Nam. Although the rate of German firms that are optimistic about Việt Nam’s economic recovery was 33 per cent, lower than the figure at the beginning of this year, 55 per cent of German firms expected their positive development in 2022. Up to 83 per cent of the respondents said they would continue to invest in expanding production or upgrading their facilities in the next 12 months. Thirty-three percent of the respondents are planning to recruit more workers to serve production and business in Việt Nam. Travel restrictions and issues relating to supply chains and logistics were major challenges to German companies' growth, according to the report. The AHK World Business Outlook is an annual survey conducted by the German Chambers of Commerce and Industry Abroad with the participation of German enterprises and investors overseas. This year, it received feedback from more than 3,200 German companies and subsidiaries worldwide, including Việt Nam. A survey released… Read full this story

