From a water-driven forge to a digital high-tech pioneer

The foundry in Lohr am Main around 90 years ago and today The company is responsible for efficient, powerful and safe movements in machines and systems of any type and size. With high-performance components and software-based solutions, around 31,000 employees in more than 80 countries are driving the digitalization and sustainability of machines and systems. "Over the past 225 years, Bosch Rexroth has seized the opportunities offered by technological advances, turned them into innovations and adapted its business model to them," said Rolf Najork, Managing Director of Robert Bosch GmbH with responsibility for the Industrial Technology division, and CEO of Bosch Rexroth AG, summing up the company's recipe for success. Part of the Bosch Group since 2001 When the company was established during the French Revolution and at the start of the industrial revolution, this success was not foreseeable. The Rexroth family led the company through turbulent times and, when it took over an iron foundry, moved the company headquarters to Lohr am Main in 1850, where it remains to this day. Rexroth achieved a breakthrough at Hannover Messe in 1954 when it presented the first products from its new line of business – hydraulics.

