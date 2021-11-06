Speaking at a working session with Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hoang Dao Cuong on November 4 (local time), she said France is willing to cooperate with Vietnam in the field of cultural industry through specific projects proposed by sides. Bachelot-Narquin affirmed that France always considers culture a priority area in bilateral cooperation activities. She hoped that the two sides would connect to preserve relics and architectural heritages to attract tourists, and revenue from tourism would continue to be used to reinvest in the conservation work, adding that France is also interested in promoting the development of creative cultural industries of mutual interest. At the meeting, Deputy Minister Cuong shared about conservation works in Vietnam, including the project on restoring villas built from the French colonial period in the capital city of Hanoi such as the Opera House and the Presidential Palace. He suggested the two sides consider the possibility of organizing the Vietnam-France Exchange Year based on the success of the model which was implemented in 2013-2014 on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and the 10th anniversary of the Vietnam-France strategic partnership in 2023. He also expressed his wish… Read full this story

France ready to work with Vietnam to restore French colonial architecture relics have 280 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at November 7, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.