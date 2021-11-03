Forum teaches journalists, communications officers gender-equality writing

Nearly 30 journalists and communications officers receive certificates for attending a programme called 'Gender and Gender Equality with Young Journalists and Communications Officers' organised by the NGO For Vietnamese Stature Foundation and sponsored by the Korean Institute for Gender Equality Promotion and Education. Photo Courtesy of VSF HCM CITY — Nearly 30 journalists and communications officers learnt about gender and gender equality and avoiding unintentional reinforcement of gender stereotypes in their media and communication products at a forum held in Hà Nội. 'Gender-sensitive Communications – Reality and Our Actions' was organised last weekend to mark the National Action Month on Gender Equality and Prevention and Response to Gender-based Violence (November 15 – December 15) by NGO For Vietnamese Stature Foundation (VSF) with sponsorship from the Korean Institute for Gender Equality Promotion and Education (KIGEPE ) . It was held as part of a programme called 'Gender and Gender Equality with Young Journalists and Communications Officers' that seeks to train young journalists and communications officers to become gender pioneers who can contribute to raising public awareness and changing behaviour. Đinh Đức Hoàng, deputy general director of the UNESCO Vietnam Centre of Information, and Trần Hồng Điệp, deputy director of VSF, spoke… Read full this story
