Foreign tourists can visit Việt Nam this month

Foreign tourists are seen walking in Hội An ancient town in the central province of Quảng Nam before international arrivals were halted. — Photo baochinhphu.vn HÀ NỘI — International tourists with vaccine passports or those who have made a full recovery from COVID-19 can visit five destinations in Việt Nam starting from this month, without a quarantine mandate. The Government Office announced Tuesday that Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Bình Minh has approved a pilot plan to welcome international visitors as proposed earlier by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. Five pilot destinations to receive foreign tourists include Phú Quốc City in Kiên Giang Province, Khánh Hòa, Quảng Nam, Quảng Ninh Provinces and the central city of Đà Nẵng. The plan will be divided into three phases, starting from this November. In the first phase that starts this month, designated places and tourism facilities in Phú Quốc, Khánh Hòa, Quảng Nam, Đà Nẵng, Quảng Ninh can receive foreign tourists within package tourism programmes arriving via either charter flights or international commercial flights. In the second phase that takes effect from January 2022, the scale of the pilot plan will be expanded by connecting destinations through regular charter and international commercial flights.

